THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After Pinarayi Vijayan took over as the new Chief Minister of Kerala, CPI(M) veteran V S Achuthanandan made it clear that he was in the pink of health. The 92-year-old’s remark came in the wake of the party leadership denying him a second stint as Chief Minister on account of his age. Interacting with the young members of the Nirbhaya Debating Society who met him at the Cantonment House last week, Achuthanandan said he was perfectly healthy.

He added that he had campaigned from Parassala to Kannur in the just-concluded Assembly polls. He also asked the youngsters whether they felt that anything was wrong with him, or if any of his organs was missing. Earlier, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, announcing the party’s choice of Pinarayi Vijayan as Chief Minister, had likened Achuthanandan to Fidel Castro.

‘Battles will continue’

Achuthanandan posted on his Facebook page that he would continue with his uncompromising battles, and underscored his role in the LDF victory and the transformation of Kerala society. “The battles will continue as long as there is breath in my body. Battles against corruption and fundamentalism...battles for protecting the soil and nature and dignity of Kerala,” he wrote. The people of Kerala who have always stood with him supported him in the recent Assembly elections also, he said. “The people welcomed the LDF with a brilliant victory of 91 seats. My duty is towards the Kerala society, which was transformed with my own modest participation also, and to the party which led that transformation,” he said.

V S Achuthanandan