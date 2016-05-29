The one thing that Delhi really needs is gender awareness. The level of gender insensitivity that most public spaces of the city demonstrate is shocking. I have had many embarrassing moments answering queries to my female friends from abroad as to why there are so disparately few women on the streets and public spaces in general. To say nothing of the sheer shame I have felt at hearing many a horrifying tale from them of being ogled at, passed lewd comments at, being followed, hustled, brushed against, and what not.

And at least that could be voiced by people from outside Delhi, who would speak their bewilderment out. For most of us, on the inside, seem to have internalised the gender imbalance on the capital’s streets to such an extent that we do not even talk about it, forget challenging it or trying to undo it. And yet we have to do that. One does not know what one can do to make every person gender conscious; every space in Delhi is inviting to the woman.

Workshops and public campaigns seem such a long-drawn process to sensitise the whole of this big bad city; convert every boor on the street. And yet, we, who do believe that this is what Delhi needs badly, this is what is holding it back from being a truly world-class city in spite of all its infrastructure, will have to do our bit. And we, who care about Delhi and know what this city needs, can do our bit by simply asserting ourselves.

We, women and men who are willing to take Delhi’s gender insensitivity head-on, will have to claim its streets, claim its nights, inundate its spaces and strut out with our gender-hierarchy-bending swagger. Yes, this is the one thing that the national capital needs the most.