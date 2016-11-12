KOCHI: seems the Kerala unit of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) will have to devote more time to take forward inquiries against top bureaucrats, considering the high number of IAS and

IPS officers facing Vigilance inquiry.

Information accessed from the VACB, following an RTI query, revealed that 40 IAS/IPS officers of the state are currently facing Vigilance inquiries. The reply received by RTI activist D B Binu says 31 IAS officers are facing either Vigilance case or inquiry.

Among the IAS officers, former PWD MD T O Sooraj (under suspension) tops the list with five Vigilance cases and three inquiries. One Vigilance case and quick verification each

are pending against Additional Chief Secretary K M Abraham.

Tourism Director Sheik Pareeth, Fisheries Director C A Latha and A J Rajan are facing two Vigilance cases each. “While the number of cases and inquiries handled by the VACB is increasing every year, the number of officers remains minimal. An officer in the rank of circle inspector will have at least ten cases to probe,” a VACB-Kochi official said.