NEW DELHI: Pakistan has activated two terror units to strike at the heart of Indian democracy, says a classified intelligence report. The Multi-Agency Centre, India’s top counter-terrorism unit, has warned of Lashkar-e-Taiba attacks during the forthcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Pakistan has also activated Sikh extremists to target leaders of the RSS, VHP and Shiv Sena to fuel communal tensions.

A high-level alert by Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) in possession of The Sunday Standard warns of a Pakistan-backed jehadi design to activate existing sleeper cells in India to unleash violence in the mainland and disrupt the electoral process. It said “As per inputs received from reliable channels, two different modules of terrorists have been activated recently.

The first module consists of Sikh militants who have been tasked to target leaders of RSS, VHP and Shiv Sena etc. with specific instructions to procure country-made weapons and execute the plan. The second module comprises of Lashkar-e-Taiba which has reportedly been tasked to destabilise the electoral process of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand,” read the alert. The alert comes weeks after India’s surgical strikes in PoK; LeT boss Hafiz Saeed had vowed to retaliate. The terror plan is meant to bolster dwindling financial support from radical donors in Gulf countries.

A senior Intelligence official said, “Scared of being further exposed in the international community, Pakistan’s ISI and their affiliates are seeking to procure explosives locally to deny Pak role in terror. Simultaneously, they are seeking to project terror attacks as the handiwork of local elements and therefore a homegrown problem. With this strategy, Pakistan will bank on plausible deniability.”

Terror groups backed by Pakistan agencies have been unable to strike in India in the last five years.