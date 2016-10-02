Home The Sunday Standard

Old salt INS viraat set for final sail to Davy Jones' locker

Published: 02nd October 2016 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2016 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Old_Salt

Old_Salt

KOCHI:  INS Viraat, the oldest and longest serving aircraft carrier in the world, will leave Kochi by month-end for retirement from her 28-year-long service in the Indian Navy. INS Viraat has completed its final essential repairs and dry-docking at Cochin Shipyard Limited. The vessel’s journey from Mumbai to Kochi was its last sail under own propulsion.
On the return trip, the ship will be towed to Mumbai where a decommissioning ceremony will be held early next year. All equipment useful for the Navy has been retrieved from the vessel.
INS Viraat gave 57 years of service, of which nearly 30 years was under the Indian flag. The aircraft carrier, which has a glorious history of serving two countries, was originally commissioned in the British Royal Navy as HMS Hermes in November 1959. She was  purchased by India in 1986 and was inducted into the Indian Navy in 1987. It is the last British-built ship serving the Indian Navy.
INS Viraat’s motto was ‘Jalameva Yasya, Balameva Tasya’ in Sanskrit (he who rules over the seas is all powerful). She was part of almost all major operations of the Navy, such as Operation Jupiter, Operation Parakram, Sri Lankan Peace Keeping Operation and Operation Vijay. The ship spent nearly 2,250 days at sea and travelled 5,88,288 nautical miles (10,94,215 km).
The international joint  exercises in which the ship participated include ‘Malabar’ with the US Navy, ‘Varuna’ with the French Navy, ‘Al Sabhar’ with the Oman Navy and the Theatre Level Operational Exercise (TROPEX). Viraat’s last operational deployment was in the International Fleet review (IFR) earlier this year.
“The government is yet to decide the future of the ship. Its crew and officers will be appointed in the other naval establishments/ships,” said Commanding Officer Captain Puneet Chadha.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp