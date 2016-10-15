The spring-summer 2017 edition of Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) started off with Jyotiraditya Scindia taking a special interest in promoting chanderi weaves from Madhya Pradesh’s Chanderi town. Scindia had 16 young designers present a variant collection of the fabric that was revered by international buyers from Anthropologie and Selfridges. Scindia said, “I made my debut in walking the ramp and I had butterflies in my stomach as I approached the head-ramp.”

Creation by Payal Pratap

The designers who made real impact during show were usual suspects. Payal Pratap’s cross-stitched embroidered motifs on matron-dress, jump-suits, Kimono wraps and maxis were absolutely stunning. Rajesh Pratap Singh innovated a new asymmetrical range of summer jackets.

He flaunted his knack for deconstructed look and his penchant for the monochromatic palette. Ashish Soni too stuck to black and white and was in sync with the 80s’ look that is globally trending. Chequered jackets in short-length (popularly known as Gay Bum Jackets) were highlights and so were the extented ‘Dracula’ cuffs of the shirts. Sanchita Aazampur was yet again a hit with her collection that spells finesse in ‘patterns’, and Malini Ramani made her debut in menswear.



Love Generation by Bhawana Pandey (wife of actor Chunky Pandey), Dolly Sidhwani (wife of Bollywood film producer Ritesh Sidhwani) and Nandita Mahtani was lacklustre.