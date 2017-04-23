Delhi High Court shields judges from flippancy

Kanu Sarda By

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of an increase in the number of complaints against judicial officers, most of them turning out to be frivolous, the Delhi HC has made it more difficult for anyone to raise allegations of judicial impropriety.



To make litigants more accountable, the court has made it mandatory for any allegation to be accompanied by a sworn affidavit, which holds the accuser responsible for the charge if it turns out to be false.

The court directed all six district courts not to entertain any complaint without the affidavit. In a circular issued on April 10, Delhi HC Registrar General made it clear that all allegations and complaints regarding the judicial officers will have to be substantiated in detail by the concerned person along with an affidavit and undertaking.



The step came nearly a month after the Supreme Court sent a communication dated March 16 to Delhi High Court directing it to have in place a mechanism to deal with complaints regarding judicial officers.

The SC move followed an increase in the number of complaints against the judicial officers, the majority of which were found to be made at the behest of those having a vested interest with a personal agenda.



“The complaint making allegations against members of the subordinate judiciary should not be entertained and no action should be taken unless it is accompanied by an affidavit and verifiable material to substantiate the allegations made therein,” circular said.

“If action on such a complaint, which meets the requirement, is deemed necessary, its authenticity should be duly ascertained and further steps should be taken only after the satisfaction of the competent authority designated by the Chief Justice of the HC,”the circular reads.

Last year, former CJI T S Thakur had expressed concern over the increasing number of frivolous complaints

received against officers of lower judiciary based on personal agendas.