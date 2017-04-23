Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi High Court shields judges from flippancy

In the backdrop of an increase in the number of complaints against judicial officers, most of them turning out to be frivolous, the Delhi HC has made it more difficult for anyone to raise allegations

Published: 23rd April 2017 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2017 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI:  In the backdrop of an increase in the number of complaints against judicial officers, most of them turning out to be frivolous, the Delhi HC has made it more difficult for anyone to raise allegations of judicial impropriety.


To make litigants more accountable, the court has made it mandatory for any allegation to be accompanied by a sworn affidavit, which holds the accuser responsible for the charge if it turns out to be false.

The court directed all six district courts not to entertain any complaint without the affidavit. In a circular issued on April 10, Delhi HC Registrar General made it clear that all allegations and complaints regarding the judicial officers will have to be substantiated in detail by the concerned person along with an affidavit and undertaking.


The step came nearly a month after the Supreme Court sent a communication dated March 16 to Delhi High Court directing it to have in place a mechanism to deal with complaints regarding judicial officers.

The SC move followed an increase in the number of complaints against the judicial officers, the majority of which were found to be made at the behest of those having a vested interest with a personal agenda.


“The complaint making allegations against members of the subordinate judiciary should not be entertained and no action should be taken unless it is accompanied by an affidavit and verifiable material to substantiate the allegations made therein,” circular said.

“If action on such a complaint, which meets the requirement, is deemed necessary, its authenticity should be duly ascertained and further steps should be taken only after the satisfaction of the competent authority designated by the Chief Justice of the HC,”the circular reads.

Last year, former CJI T S Thakur had expressed concern over the increasing number of frivolous complaints
received against officers of lower judiciary based on personal agendas.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp