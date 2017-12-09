Abundant repository of flora and fauna in  Kerala's Kurinjimala

IDUKKI : Kurinjimala, sprawled over 3,200 hectares in block numbers 58 and 62 of Kottakkamboor and Vattavada villages, is a repository of rare species of flora and fauna, says the management plan prepared by the Forest Department.According to the detailed plan report, 50 species of grass, 51 species of trees, 119 species of herbs and shrubs, four species of climbers, 14 species of birds, 10 species of mammals, 100 species of butterflies and 108 species of moths were recorded from the shola, grasslands and plantations.

“Rainfall, terrain, type of habitat and forest fires are the important factors that influence animal movements. Its location close to the Pampadum Shola National Park as well as Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary and Indira Gandhi National Park of Tamil Nadu facilitates unimpeded movements of animals across a wider landscape. The Nilgiri tahr is found along the ridge of the Kambakkallu gorge. Gaur, sambar and wild boar are common. Elephant movements are seasonal. The sanctuary is also significant as it forms part of the tiger territory,” says the report.