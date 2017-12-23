NEW DELHI: The national capital, which has more than 33,000 km roads, witnesses 26 accidents every hour. In November this year, south, south-east and west Delhi—the most accident prone areas—saw over 4,000 accidents. Taking accident victims to hospital for police is a tough task; the nearest government hospital is usually 10-12 km away. Forty per cent of road accident victims are pedestrians.

In 2017, Delhi Police vans transported 55,000 road accidents victims to hospitals—not even 1 per cent were taken to private hospitals. “Police in PCR vans choose a hospital depending on the victim’s condition. If the victim is critical, they take him/her to the nearest hospital, whether private or government, but most of the time police prefer government hospitals,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR), Monika Bharadwaj said.

Police say private hospitals usually refuse admitting an accident victim. Last week, the Delhi Government said victims of road accidents, fire incidents and acid attacks in Delhi will get free treatment at private hospitals. The new scheme plans to save lives during the “golden hour” after an accident, Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

“PCR vans’ staff take accident victims to private hospitals only if the victim is critical or if he/she ask them to do so,” a Delhi Police official said. “Hit-and-run cases are common in Delhi Cantt and adjoining areas during 11 pm and 7 am,” a Delhi Police official said. On Thursday night, a bus mowed down a Delhi Police constable in Delhi Cantt. He died on the spot.