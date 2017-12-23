KOLKATA: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed her ire after the Central government rejected the state’s tableau on communal harmony at the upcoming Republic Day parade. The tableau on Mamata’s pet project ‘Kanyashree’ was also cancelled for 2017 Republic Day.Though an official communication from the Centre over the rejection is yet to be received, sources revealed that the Ministry of Home Affairs disapproved the West Bengal tableau as it ‘is not a theme but a concept’.

“We had prepared a communal harmony themed tableau for Republic Day parade and had made changes based on the recommendations of the Centre’s Republic Day expert committee. They had even praised our theme during meetings in September and October. They did not invite us in the subsequent meetings and finally excluded us from the Republic Day parade.

This is an insult to Bengal and to the ideal of communal harmony,” the Trinamool Congress supremo said.Tableaux of 14 states—including BJP-ruled Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Manipur—along with nine Central ministries have been selected for Republic Day parade in New Delhi.