RAIPUR: IT’s not just the Maoist menace troubling the Chhattisgarh—the reach of wild tuskers across several districts leading to huge losses of life, crops and houses has emerged as a serious challenge for the state. In the past five years, elephants killed 199 people, according to state forest minister Mahesh Gagda.

Last month, wild elephants were spotted 35 km from the state capital. They were driven back to Barnawapara Sanctuary 70 km away from Raipur. “We are setting up an elephant relief and rehab centre for trouble-making elephants,” Gagda said.

In 2013, then forest minister Vikram Usendi replied in the Chhattisgarh Assembly that 82 people died from 2009-2012 in man-elephant conflicts.Over a dozen herds dominate the forest region, escalating human-wild elephant conflict. Jashpur, Korba, Raigarh and Sarguja have turned into permanent homes of wild tuskers, while Korea, Balrampur, Mungeli, Surajpur are often visited by the herds.

“Over 7,000 houses were damaged by wild tuskers in the past five years. Crops in 32,955 hectares were devastated during the previous years,” Gagda said, adding that the challenge to rein-in the elephant menace persists even as the government is exploring all possibilities to minimise the man-elephant hostility.During the past five years, the government gave `39,49,85,640 as compensation to victims of elephant assaults.