SRIKAKULAM:Residents of several villages in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, who were evicted to make way for the Vamsadhara irrigation project have now been left high and dry. The deadline to shift out of their villages is already over and with skyrocketing rents, they are struggling to find suitable accommodations to move into.

“Though officials told us to vacate the village by December 16, I had started searching for a rented house almost three months ago,” said Someswara Rao, who was evicted from Tulagam Village. “I tried to get a rented house at LN Peta mandal’s headquarters, but the amount demanded by the owner was very high. A year ago, the house rent was not more than Rs 500 and in most villages, owners were keen to offer their vacant houses with a request that they be kept clean. But now, the situation has changed. Rents have surged to a whopping Rs 6,000. The house owners are asking for three months rent as advance,” Rao said.

On December 16, as many as 688 families from Tulagam village has shifted to various places after the eviction notice, he said.

“With no alternatives, I had to keep the furniture and other household items at a friend’s house. I am still searching for a house,” said G Dhanunjaya Rao, another villager.Kalingapatnam Rama Rao and Appanna, villagers caught in a similar situation, said they were continuing search for a rented house. “We could not afford the house rent in and around Vamsadhara area, so we had to set up sheds temporarily,” they said.

The state government, as part of the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package, paid Rs 5 lakh each to as many as 1,582 project-displaced families for construction of new houses.

Similarly, the government had issued pattas to rest of the project-displaced families at the R&R colonies, besides paying Rs 53,000 for house construction.However, the eviction has hit as many as 35,000 people from across the 20 project-displaced villages. The district administration has evicted people from 18 villages so far. Palakonda RDO R Gunnayya said the work is being expedited in an attempt to complete the project by the end of March 2018. He also said that he would take the high-rent issue to the notice of higher ups soon and try to find a solution.

