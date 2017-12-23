BHOPAL: Gabbar is Back. No, we’re not talking about the Hindi flick starring Akshay Kumar. Instead, it’s the signature under which threatening letters have been sent to four government doctors and a retired doctor—including a woman—at Chhatarpur district hospital in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening. The handwritten letters signed “Modi Bhakt Gabbar is Back” in Hindi were thrown into the doctors’ houses by masked men on motorbikes. They also pelted stones at their homes.

The letters accuse the doctors of prescribing local medicines and warn them of “something major” if they don’t recommend less costly medicines of premier pharma companies. They also claim that the doctors were facilitating the business of local pharma companies and that they were hand in glove with local pathology and diagnostic centres. The doctors have been asked to rectify their actions by January 1.



The incident happened hours after Shiv Sena activists demonstrated outside the hospital, alleging mismanagement of hospital affairs and irregularities by doctors and other staff.“We questioned the Sena people but found no link between them and the letters. Based on CCTV footage from the doctors’ houses, we have detained two youngsters for questioning,” Chhatarpur district Superintendent of Police Vineet Khanna said.