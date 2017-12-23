HE cooks up a storm, not just in the kitchen but also on stage. At both places, Shashank Vishwakarma, a contemporary folk singer-songwriter from Lucknow, finds the comfort of familiarity. In his upcoming performance, he creates the magic of music that he creates and lives everyday. By the time he was a teenager, he pursued Engineering and not music, that he so loved. “Because plan B comes before A,” he laughs. Music college was the answer to all his aspirations. He made friends from all over the world who helped him get in touch with the musical talent hidden inside of him.

At The Piano Man Jazz Club where he is set to perform, he associates a memory or a life lesson with each. Some are originals written recently. Vishwakarma comes from the small city of Lucknow, a place, he says, people are very concerned about how others perceive them; where a child would be a disappointment if he/she chooses to become anything other than an ‘esteemed’ professional. Fortunately for him, his parents never fell victim to stereotyping. His mother is a headmistress at a public school and my father works a government job. They, alongside with his grandmother, who inspite of being orthodox in the beginning, have helped him hone his musical temperament.

His grandfather was liberal but firm in the matters of education. He sent him to La Martiniere. “I was 9 years old when I found out about chapel services. After that, choir time ranked up to become the most anticipated time of the year. Not only because I could escape being bullied when I was there but also because that was the only place I could be myself,” he says. Music served as an outlet for the rage that had built up inside him.

In early 2016, he studied contemporary vocal and guitar from the Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music, Chennai. Ever since he's become a musician, he's draws inspiration from singer-songwriters Damien Rice and Paul McCartney. As one himself, he uses an acoustic percussive style to rearrange compositions, making each tune accountable to his well heeled musical voyage.