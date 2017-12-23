NEW DELHI: While most couples leave work out of the door when they return home, Nikhil Mawkin and Nathalie Ramirez make it an important aspect of their breakfast table discussions. That becomes inevitable because they work together as musicians, collaborating the strength of their instruments—Mawkin’s guitar and Ramirez’s flute, presenting an multifarious song repertoire.

Before a performance, a reconnaissance is a must for the song selection to be made. “Since the ambience of The Beer Café in Khan Market is an ode to Spanish culture, we’re presenting music mainly from Latin America and some standards from the good ol’ American Songbook,” says Mawkin.His favourite tune for the evening is Piensa en mi, a popular bolero. In its presentation, the artistes have given it a slow, romantic ballad feel. Their music tells stories of their journey that goes from jazz to rockabilly, as well as Latin music and Mexican folk.

Nik&Nat is how they’re known in the musical circle. The texture of distinctiveness that comes with their personal chemistry, swells out through performances. “We tell stories of love and unknown lands, sometimes in Spanish, sometimes in English and even Italian. Our identity also keeps evolving as we explore more music,” says Ramirez. For some years now, she has been studying Indian Classical music in India and before that, it was Western Classical in Mexico. Presently she is trying to find her own sound and style to express who she is and what kind of music moves her.

When she was in México, her understanding of music was narrow, but after coming to India seven years ago, she started discovering much more.Mawkin, on the other hand, has been looking for hope and peace in the world. The tremendous need for the virtues have kept him preoccupied. “I ponder about the overall work environment in the world getting severely professional and respectful. And hopefully, I get to learn to be like that with others as well,” he says.

Christmas is round the corner and besides new tunes brewing up, some reminiscing is also being done. The festival transports Ramirez back to her days in Mexico, where everybody would get together and prepare traditional things such as star piñatas, fruit punch and special kinds of dishes, sometimes turkey or a mole, a traditional curry made of ten different chillies and cocoa mixed with spices.

This year, Ramirez and Mawkin will celebrate with their musical family who come to watch them as they take stage at a Beer lover’s paradise. December 24: The Beer Café, Khan Market, 8 pm onwards. Entry: free.