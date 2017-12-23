TIRUPATI:Bringing cheers to nature enthusiasts, over 26 species of migratory birds kept their date with the Pulicat and Nelapattu bird sanctuaries in Andhra Pradesh this season. Coming from over three continents, these birds arrive annually in time for the nesting season.

BK Singh, Additional Chief Conservator of Forest, Tirupati Wildlife Circle, said around 1,10,053 birds have arrived so far this season.“The number is expected to increase by the first week of January 2018,” said N Hima Sailaja, Divisional Forest Officer, Wildlife Management, Sullurupet Division.

Going by the forest department’s records, this is the first time in a decade that the arrival of Ringed Plover — a small, short-legged wading bird — has reached the highest number of 11,245 in Pulicat lake. Around 54,268 Little Stilts have come too. These birds used to arrive only in hundreds, but this year, they have occupied maximum surface of the lake. Greater Flamingos have also reached in good numbers. As of today, there are 12,843 flamingos in the sanctuary. The number of pintails has crossed 10,000.

So far, three lakh fish fingerlings have been released into the Pulicat lake as an added supplement of food to the birds. In January, another three lakh will be released.Meanwhile, some fishermen from villages located along the lake has expressed anger at the forest department for restricting their motor boats into the lake, thus deprived them of livelihood.