The borders of vintage saris from Kanchipuram, block prints from Sanganer and vibrancy of tie and dye Bandhani from Kutch have been dexterously weaved into a handcrafted collection of rugs. The thought here is to rekindle an interest in the traditional workings of the loom, to the modern India that is so easily taken in by machine made marvels.As Obeetee launches the second edition of Proud to be Indian series, the current launch of carpets is in collaboration with celebrated designers Abraham & Thakore.

braham & Thakore with Rudra

Chatterjee (centre)

“The beauty of this collection lies in the technical virtuosity of a hand knotted carpet, where millions of threads are individually knotted together to create the complex surface of matt and sheen,” says the designer duo.

The geometry and symmetry of the double ikat telia rumals and the art of nuanced calligraphy have influenced the work. Besides the inspiration of old handwritten letters and faded ink, these represent the quintessential Indian craft sensibility. “Each rug has a modern design voice with a rich traditional vocabulary of Indian design, with a strong respect for material, form and craft,” says the designers.



In every knot, you see the cussess in the nimbleness of the craftsmen who’ve come from different parts of the country. It took more than a year to put together as different yarns had to be carefully amalgamated to produce this collection.

With fine silks, the rugs were woven with a knot density of about 200 knots per square inch. “With projects such as this one, Abraham & Thakore, will continue to make fine rugs, but using a new palette derived from the exceptional talent of our partners. The intention is to give consumers high-end carpets that are not mass-produced by the retail industry,” says Rudra Chatterjee, Chairman, Obeetee, who believes that the design is cutting-edge and uniquely Indian. After its launch in Delhi, it will now be showcased in Germany and New York.