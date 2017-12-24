NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old management trainee has accused her senior manager of raping her in a hotel in the posh Greater Kailash area of the city. The main accused, identified as Abhishek Sharma, has been arrested. One of his friends has also been held for allegedly molesting and thrashing the victim. Delhi Police has filed a case under six IPC sections, including for rape and molestation, in the Chittaranjan Park police station.

“On Wednesday, Abhishek called me to meet him at Indraprashta Metro station, and he came with one of his friends, Pankaj, in his car. He said we will party in a hotel in GK-II. On the way, we picked his friends and he came along with us in the same car,” the victim said in her complaint. “Abhishek and his friends started drinking and taking drugs. He forced me also to have drinks and take drugs,” the victim said. She told the police that while talking to the accused, she noticed the word ‘Komal’ tattooed near his collarbone, and when she enquired about it, he initially ignored the query, but when she persisted, the accused started beating her. “When I asked him who Komal was, he ignored it, and when I asked again, he started beating me very badly,” the victim said.

The victim alleged that the accused was married but had promised her that he would marry her.

“The accused has been arrested along with his friend. He, along with his friend, punched the victim multiple times when she tried to save herself. Finally, the victim managed to reach the reception of the hotel and made a PCR call. A case under six IPC sections, including 376 (Rape), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) has been registered on Thursday,” a police official said.