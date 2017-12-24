CHANDIGARH: In a fortnight, the Indian Embassy has rescued 35 Indians from Al Kharj, Saudi Arabia.

Amandeep Singh and Buta Singh from Punjab, who was rescued, said, “We had gone to Saudi Arabia in 2015 to work as carpenters with United Engineering Constructions. Our passports were taken by the firm. We were paid less than what was offered.

We worked for two years, but problems started when we asked for leaves. The company told us our contract was over and did not pay our salaries.”

When they went on strike, the company got three of them arrested. They approached the Indian Embassy and the MEA that helped rescue them.