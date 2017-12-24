NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s repeated attempts to spread the reach of his Aam Aadmi Party beyond the national capital haven’t quite worked out.Its most recent failed campaign was in Gujarat, where 20 AAP candidates were fielded but each one forfeited his deposit. “We need to understand that politics and activism are two very different things. Kejriwal, as part of India against Corruption, enjoyed tremendous mass following. But that is not the case with AAP. He has not been able to reach out to people,” a party leader who did not wish to be named said.

Political analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay said that there was no scope for an alternative party in Gujarat. “We can see that as compared to 2012, the vote share of Independents and other parties has been on the decline. Even stalwarts like Shankersinh Vaghela did not stand a chance,” he said.Earlier, AAP notched up failures in Punjab, both in the Assembly and civic elections. The Assembly poll results were a major setback as AAP had been confident of forming the government in the state.

“Infighting was a big factor. Also, Kejriwal chose to stay in the house of a militant during his campaign. Some prominent candidates lost. This led to the party’s loss in the state,” a party source said.

As for the loss in the Punjab civic polls, AAP sources said the party had now entered the contest and was preparing mohalla leaders. Does that mean the party went into battle without prior preparation? A Congress worker who organised the Punjab civic poll campaign said: “We never perceived AAP to be a threat. They do not understand the ground-level scenario in Punjab. We knew we would win.”

Another state where the AAP went all out was Goa, but the results were poor. Of the 39 candidates it fielded, 38 lost their deposits. “The party has failed to outline a framework of alternative politics. Despite having potential, it has mainly remained urban-centric and poses a challenge to other parties only in urban areas,” Mukhopadhyay said, adding that the party could not be written off yet.Even in Delhi, the party fared poorly in the civic polls, losing all three civic bodies. Experts attributed AAP’s poor show to negative campaigning.The party’s next adventure will be in Nagaland, where elections are due next year.