GUWAHATI: Three-time former Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio finds himself cornered in a party he once guided to power for three terms on the trot.

The 66-year-old, Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha member now, was forced to step down from the upper echelons of a faction of Naga People’s Front (NPF), headed by incumbent Chief Minister TR Zeliang, days after the latter cozied up to his bete noire Shurhozelie Liezietsu, who heads the parent NPF.

Rio says his resignation was part of a process of reconciliation between two warring NPF factions. But it is widely believed that the decision stemmed from him being increasingly isolated in the party. As he was fast emerging as a potential CM candidate, the shrewd Zeliang warmed up to the camp of Liezietsu, who is now the chief of a united NPF. Nagaland will go to elections in three months.

The NPF is a major constituent of ruling Democratic Alliance of Nagaland. In February this year, Zeliang had resigned as CM in the wake of violent protests against his government’s decision to hold civic polls with 33 per cent reservation for women. Subsequently, Liezietsu had taken over.

But just a few months later, a group of MLAs loyal to Zeliang raised the banner of revolt against Liezietsu’s leadership leading to the dismissal of his government by Governor PB Acharya. Rio had played a key role in garnering support for Zeliang during the phase. The duo shared a good rapport until falling out on at least two occasions.

In 2014, Rio was serving as the CM for third term, but he stepped down leading to Zeliang’s coronation as CM and contested the LS polls. His idea was to play a “bigger role” to secure the solution of Naga political problem vis-a-vis Naga insurgency issue. He was apparently promised a ministerial berth in the Narendra Modi government, but was later cold-shouldered. Though Rio made an abortive bid to get back his CM’s chair, Zeliang and his loyalists shut the door on him. Later, he was suspended by the party.

Asked if his decision to back Zeliang twice reflected poorly on his judgement, Rio says people may form an opinion, but he is firm on the Naga interests and has no personal agenda. He alleges that there are elements trying to divide the party and weaken it. He also says that his continuance in the NPF will depend on what people want of him. “My continuance in the NPF will depend on people and the behaviour of those leading the party,” he told The Sunday Standard.