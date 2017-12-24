NEW DELHI: Displeased with a trial court judge’s “personal” remarks against her senior colleague, Delhi High Court has taken the rare decision of initiating criminal contempt proceedings against Additional District Judge (ADJ) Kamini Lau.

In an order on Friday, a division bench comprising Justice Valmiki J Mehta and Justice Indermeet Kaur made strong remarks against judge Lau for “unacceptable and unfounded statements” in applications she filed against the orders of a single judge.

The division bench made the observations while disposing of four applications filed by Lau, who had sought expunction of certain adverse remarks/observations made by the judge in four separate orders.

In her applications, Lau requested the division bench that certain adverse remarks made against her by the single judge be deleted, alleging that they unfairly affected her career. The single judge had passed the orders while hearing appeals filed against orders passed by the ADJ. The division bench examined the law for instances where a judicial officer could approach a court for expunction of remarks. It held that the court was empowered to make critical remarks but clarified that these should not be personal in nature.

Justices Mehta and Kaur then went on to say that the single judge bench of the high court did not make any personal or disparaging remarks against ADJ Lau but she made “shocking” remarks against her senior colleague. “We are indeed perturbed and upset at the language used by the applicant/judicial officer in her applications… the applicant in para 2 has stated that the learned single judge of this court is guilty of violation of the norms of judicial propriety,” the bench observed.

The division bench threw out ADJ Lau’s contention that the high court judge selectively targeted her.

“We found it unbelievable and unacceptable that the applicant has crossed all norms of acceptable behaviour and made personal allegations against learned single judge of this court,” it said.It then held that the ADJ was prima facie guilty of criminal contempt of court, opining that her submissions amounted to scandalising or lowering the authority of the court.

Issuing notice to ADJ Lau, the bench directed that the matter be listed on February 16 before the bench hearing criminal contempt petitions.It further said that a copy of its judgment be placed before the committee that prepares the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) of judges so that it can “take note of the conduct of the applicant/judicial officer of making unacceptable and unfounded statements in her applications”.