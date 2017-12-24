An Indian one rupee coin is seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai. (File photo | Reuters)

NEW DELHI: Chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian’s ambitious proposal for a universal basic income (UBI) appears to be dominating talks among policy makers in Delhi, now that the Modi-led NDA government is set to enter its final year.The UBI, which has a prohibitive fiscal cost, sharply divides the government’s economic

advisors. But senior officials claimed that if there could be a big-ticket idea in a poll year, it had to be UBI for a targeted population, specifically poor and unemployed youth from weaker sections.

The government is also learnt to be searching for big ideas to tackle agrarian distress in a short time to give the BJP a cushion ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“The idea of universal basic income is being talked among senior officials. This is one idea the Economic Survey had suggested last year and there have been enough discussions on the issue. If the Modi government has to look for one idea in the Budget or the near future, universal basic income is a kind of low-lying fruit that can easily be plucked,” said a senior NITI Aayog official.

NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajeev Kumar has, however, openly stated his opposition to the idea of UBI, saying it was not feasible for the country.