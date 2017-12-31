NEW DELHI: The chills and thrills of winter and the famed Dilli ki sardi seems to have given the national capital a miss this year. The weatherman has attributed the shift to the absence of chilly north westerly winds caused by the western disturbance. The department of Metrology at Skymet, which provides weather forecast for India, also has a similar opinion.

“The chilly North-western winds from Afghanistan and adjoining regions, have so far not touched the North-West region of India. Punjab, Haryana and Delhi usually get these winds from October to February. These winds result in rainfall in four to five days, bringing down the temperature,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of the Met department at Skymet.

The average minimum temperature last year in December was between four to six degrees Celsius, but this year the lowest temperature has been 6.4 degrees Celsius. The average maximum temperature in December this year has been 23 to 24 degree Celsius, the same as last year.

“We can expect the new year to be warm as the chilly winds have still not shown any sign of taking a turn towards the National Capital Region. These moisture- laden winds also cause fog in the area due to which the daytime temperature also use to remain cold earlier,” added Palawat.

The Indian Metrological Department has also a predicted moderate fog in Delhi.

Capital Warming

4 to 5 degrees Celsius

Average minimum temperature December 2016

6.4 degrees Celsius

Average minimum temperature December 2017

January 1, 2017

23-24 degrees

Maximum day temperature

7 degrees

Minimum day temperature