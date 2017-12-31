NEW DELHI: On the flip side, wedding planners and grooms are in a fix. If wedding bands are worried on losing business this season, grooms and wedding planners are busy finding alternate venues outside Delhi.

“Ninety-five percent of people ask for a horse for marriages. We have many bookings for the next weeks.

New customers are worried that they won’t be able to ride a horse to their weddings. Alternatives such as luxury cars are still not prevalent in Delhi, and people like to stick to the traditional horse. We are telling them providing a horse for the groom will not be possible till February end,” said Rajan Kumar of Defence Tent and Wedding Managers in South Delhi.

Band packages

Rs 75,000

15-member band, one mare and lights

Rs 1,50,000

15-member band, two mares and lights

“This is a lifetime event for my cousin Pranav, who is getting married on January 20. The wedding band has declined to provide a buggy for us as it is drawn by horses. The ones in Haryana are charging exorbitant prices due to such short notice in this busy season, which is out of our budget. So now we don’t have a ride for the groom,” said Bhuvan Handa, a marketing professional in an MNC in Noida. The wedding is in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

At Sajan Tent House, wedding planners are hoping for a solution. “This time around we have received some requests from our customers for a reschedule or an alternative. For the family, this is the most important day of their life. Some families are seeing it as a bad omen and are questioning the timing,” said Suresh Matiala, team leader at Sajan Wedding Planners.