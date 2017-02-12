RLSP stirs caste cauldron, allies with jailed don to woo Bihar Rajputs

Anand S T Das By

PATNA: Questions such as “are all Koeris of Bihar with you?” leave Union MoS for HRD Upendra Kushwaha flustered. The founder-leader of the minuscule Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), a BJP ally, is the tallest leader of the numerically significant OBC caste of Koeris in Bihar.



After tasting marginal but gainful electoral success by allying with BJP in the last Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Bihar, RLSP is keen to stretch its wings. Its overwhelming desire to broaden its base in the state’s caste-driven politics to be accepted by other prominent communities has prompted Kushwaha to espouse a cause many consider opportunistic and self-defeating in the long run. Kushwaha has attached himself to a controversial public campaign run by the family of jailed donturned- MP Anand Mohan to secure his acquittal.



Mohan is in jail for the murder of Dalit IAS officer G Krishnaiah in 1994. Being a Rajput leader, he enjoys huge popularity in the numerically sizeable upper-caste community. Kushwaha is seeking to win acceptance for his OBCcentric party among Rajputs. If successful, this will enable RLSP make electoral inroads into Bihar ’s upper castes and help the party emerge as a stronger force to reckon with on a political landscape dominated by post-Mandal OBC messiahs Lalu Prasad Yadav of RJD and his foe-turned-ally Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of JD(U).



At 6.4 per cent of Bihar’s population, Koeris are the second- most numerous non-Yadav OBC group in the state (Yadavs account for 14.4 per cent). Rajputs, at 5.2 per cent, form the second-biggest chunk among the 17 per cent upper-caste groups, next only to Brahmins (5.7 per cent). So a Koeri-Rajput combination paints a rosy future for RLSP. The four-yearold RLSP, which won all three seats it contested in the Lok Sabha elections, was in the Assembly poll fray for the first time in 2015 and won just three of the 23 seats it contested.



In trying to win the Rajputs’ support, RLSP is seeking to replicate Lalu’s success formula. The RJD, while having a strong Muslim-Yadav combination, has subtly cultivated a Rajput base for long by pitting this group against the Bhumihars.



During a recent demonstration staged in Patna by the organisation ‘Friends of Anand Mohan’ run by the jailed Rajput leader’s wife and ex-MP Lovely Anand, Kushwaha pledged to stay with the “struggle” to secure Mohan’s release.