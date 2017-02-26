Home The Sunday Standard

Deepa treads her own political path

Deepa Jayakumar, niece of the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, last week launched her political forum.

Published: 26th February 2017 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2017 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Deepa Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Clearly indicating that she is more than willing to tread her own political path rather than joining hands with former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to oppose the AIADMK faction led by VK Sasikala, Deepa Jayakumar, niece of the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa last week launched her political forum—MGR Amma Deepa Peravai (MGR ADP) and vowed to ‘retrieve’ the ‘two leaves’ symbol and reintroduce Amma (Jayalalitha) rule in Tamil Nadu.


She also announced the flag of her forum with Black (top), Red (bottom), White (circle in centre) colour with image of former chief ministers J Jayalalitha and M G Ramachandran, the founder of AIADMK.

Stating that MGR ADP was not a political party but a forum, Deepa said she had been appointed as treasurer of the Peravai. Reiterating that “I am here because of the wish of the people and not on my volition,” she asserted that she would not, at any time, abandon those who had joined her.


“My objective is to work for the people on the path shown by Amma,” was her reply when asked whether the Chief Minister’s seat was the purpose of her entry into politics.

When a scribe repeated the question in another way as to whether she was eyeing the post of Chief Minister in future, she said: “People will decide about that.” Throughout the press meet, Deepa’s words were measured and wherever she did not have an answer, she did not mince words and said “I don’t have a reply for this as of now.”


Responding to repeated questions about her meeting with O Panneerselvam and her remark that she and Panneerselvam would work like a pair of hands in future, Deepa merely said, “Panneerselvam was speaking about me frequently in public meetings and hence I met him. It was a courtesy call.

He is doing his work in his own way; I am doing my work in my own way; so far no discussion has taken place whether we will work together etc.”

When Jayalalithaa asked me to remain quiet, I stayed away from party affairs like a loyal soldier. Now, I have been taken back as several party leaders persuaded Sasikala to do so.
TTV Dinakaran, deputy general secretary of AIADMK

It is my grandmother’s property. The house must come to me and my sister. The property must go to the legal heirs.Deepak Jayakumar. late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s nephew

