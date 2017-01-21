Minister proposes, babus dispose

Sanjay Singh By

NEW DELHI: It is minister versus babus in the Ministry of Human Resource Development. While Prakash Javadekar is in favour of having an academician to head the committee to draft the new education policy, bureaucrats want someone from their fraternity to helm it.

Prakash Javadekar

According to ministry sources, the internal tussle—which, although has not escalated to a controversy—has delayed the government’s decision in constituting the draft committee.

The issue, added sources, has been subject of discussion at some of the meetings held between the minister and senior officials in the past two months. It was informally discussed in the presence of higher education secretary VS Oberoi and school education secretary Anil Swarup besides additional secretary (technical education) R Subrahmanyam in meetings held on December 22 and January 11.

There is also a thinking within the ministry—especially among those close to Javadekar—that having an eminent academician leading the draft panel on education policy may face some resistance from bureaucrats in the government.

The government is under pressure from the RSS for including eminent academicians in the new draft committee.

The HRD minister is trying to balance both the RSS and bureaucrats, and is looking for a way out of the issue.

Javadekar had indicated that the draft committee for the new education policy will be essentially academics, but there can be people from other streams also.

Javadekar has junked the TSR Subramanian committee, set up by former HRD minister Smriti Irani to prepare the new education policy.

He had earlier said that the new committee would be in place by November 2016 and then by end December. The government wants the policy to be in place by 2017 end. The policy was earlier framed in 1986 and modified in 1992.

The idea is to successfully showcase the NEP as a success story of the Modi government at the launch of the campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The PM had tasked Javadekar to expedite the formulation of the education policy when he replaced Irani as HRD minister.