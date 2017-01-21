Home The Sunday Standard

Minister proposes, babus dispose

It is minister versus babus in the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Published: 21st January 2017 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2017 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: It is minister versus babus in the Ministry of Human Resource Development. While Prakash Javadekar is in favour of having an academician to head the committee to draft the new education policy, bureaucrats want someone from their fraternity to helm it.

Prakash Javadekar

According to ministry sources, the internal tussle—which, although has not escalated to a controversy—has delayed the government’s decision in constituting the draft committee.
The issue, added sources, has been subject of discussion at some of the meetings held between the minister and senior officials in the past two months. It was informally discussed in the presence of higher education secretary VS Oberoi and school education secretary Anil Swarup besides additional secretary (technical education) R Subrahmanyam in meetings held on December 22 and January 11.

There is also a thinking within the ministry—especially among those close to Javadekar—that having an eminent academician leading the draft panel on education policy may face some resistance from bureaucrats in the government.

The government is under pressure from the RSS for including eminent academicians in the new draft committee.
The HRD minister is trying to balance both the RSS and bureaucrats, and is looking for a way out of the issue.
Javadekar had indicated that the draft committee for the new education policy will be essentially academics, but there can be people from other streams also.

Javadekar has junked the TSR Subramanian committee, set up by former HRD minister Smriti Irani to prepare the new education policy.

He had earlier said that the new committee would be in place by November 2016 and then by end December. The government wants the policy to be in place by 2017 end. The policy was earlier framed in 1986 and modified in 1992.

The idea is to successfully showcase the NEP as a success story of the Modi government at the launch of the campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The PM had tasked Javadekar to expedite the formulation of the education policy when he replaced Irani as HRD minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp