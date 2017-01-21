State scan

Harpreet Bajwa and Anand S T Das By

Punjab

Weighty Issue

This time candidates are not been weighted in laddoos as was the case earlier. The reason being, sweets have become “too expensive”. Instead, they are choosing to be weighed in groundnuts, bananas and kinnows. The message candidates are trying to send is eat healthy and be fit.

Stalled Khaki Commute

Police personnel are having a tough time ahead of the elections. They have to report for duty early in the morning and work till late in the night. Getting to work and going back home is a tough ask for them as bus drivers don’t stop for anyone in a police uniform. But the police have devised a way to get around this: they force buses to stop at checkpoints and the men in uniform board them.

Babus Scared of AAP

Babus are jittery about AAP forming the government in Punjab and prefer if the Congress or the ruling SAD-BJP combine wins the elections. The officials believe that AAP, headed by Arvind Kejriwal, is more likely to give them a hard time than the Congress or SAD-BJP.

Bihar

Nitish Loses His Cool

Bihar chief minister and JD(U) stalwart Nitish Kumar is known for not venting his anger, but he lost his cool at a rally in Bhagalpur on Friday. Constant chanting of slogans by hundreds of village-level women workers (ASHA and Anganwari) in support of job-related demands got Kumar’s goat. After finishing his speech, he shot back, Dilliwala aawe to eeh sab

nara lagana. Humlog toh saath hainye hain (chant these slogans when that man from Delhi comes. We are all with you).” It was not difficult to know who Kumar targetted.

Livewire Leader

Among Bihar’s top politicians, the ‘constant livewire’ award could easily go to Sushil Kumar Modi. The senior BJP leader was the first among politicians to meet the families of people killed in the boat mishap on the Ganga in Patna during Makar Sankranti. He then convened a press conference and excoriated the state government with a barrage of charges. This took ministers in the Nitish Kumar government by surprise. While some planned to accuse Modi of “playing politics with tragedies”, the CM reportedly asked them not to.

Caught on Camera

With some of his close family members occupying top posts in LJP, party supremo and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan has always faced allegations of keeping the party a family stable. But senior LJP leaders in Bihar were in for a shock when a photograph showing state LJP chief Pashupati Nath Paras and party MP Ramchandra Paswan with an absconding criminal went viral on social media. The criminal, Ram Uttirn Paswan, is wanted in a dozen cases and carries a `50,000 reward for his arrest, had escaped from jail four years ago. “I have no relations with him. The photo is an attempt to tarnish LJP’s image,” said Ramchandra.