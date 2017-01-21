Home The Sunday Standard

Tamil nadu excavation lull raises eyebrows

The lull that followed brisk activity at Keezhadi near Madurai, a promising site for finding evidence to establish existence of an urban culture in ancient Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The lull that followed brisk activity at Keezhadi near Madurai, a promising site for finding evidence to establish existence of an urban culture in ancient Tamil Nadu, has led to many eyebrows being raised with some even questioning the motive behind stopping the excavation. Two seasons of excavation at the site by the Bangalore-based Excavation Branch of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), yielded 5, 600 artefacts from 102 trenches. 


A case was filed before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in September last praying for an order to stop ferrying the findings to Bengaluru for examination. Subsequently, the High Court ordered not to move the treasures from the site initially and later agreed to transport them to Dehradun. The chorus for setting up a site museum grew louder with several political parties in the state lending support to the demand.


The Keezhadi excavation has generated much heat now with political parties taking up the issue. The state secretary of CPI (M) G Ramakrishnan recently raised the issue alleging a ‘political design’ in halting the excavations saying people at the helm of affairs in Delhi were bent upon blocking the work as it would show ancient Tamil culture in new light.


However, the Union Minister for Culture in his response to a letter by DMK working president M K Stalin maintained that excavations were halted as a report from the authorities concerned was awaited.
Experts in the field express contradictory views over stoppage of the work.


“A final report is usually sought only when the third season is completed. But in the case of Keezhadi, I wonder why they are asking for a report well before the third season begins. When the Excavation Branch of ASI itself is engaged in the assignment, there is no need for halting even temporarily,” argued a veteran archaeologist in the state.

Work hasn’t stopped: ASI
ASI Director-General Rakesh Tewari said the excavations at Keezhadi had paused 
but not stopped Permission for excavations are granted for one season at a time and after considering progress of the work, it may be further extended. Regarding Keezhadi, ASI had already carried out excavation for two seasons

