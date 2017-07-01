NEW DELHI: To counter the BJP-backed student union in the upcoming Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) elections, the left parties are contemplating to join hands.

“Left fought jointly in Jawaharlal Nehru University and the result was good. We are also in talks with all Left parties, including the Chatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) to join us,” said Prashant Mukherjee, in charge of Delhi Student Federation of India (SFI) that had not participated in the student body polls last year.

Though they made it clear that the final decision on who will lead the campaign will be taken by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) high command.

When contacted, Delhi CYSS in charge Anmol Panwar said, “The party is yet to decide on whether we will fight the elections with Left. It would be difficult to say anything before session begins and we get the feedback on which party is getting the maximum student support.”

Meanwhile, SFI and All India Student Union (AISA) busy are setting ground for the polls by raising the issues related to students. They participated in the ‘Not in My Name’ protest held recently at Jantar Mantar in huge numbers. Apart from this, all parties have set up their helpdesks at colleges to help students with admissions and getting affordable accommodation.

Last year, ABVP won three out of four seats in DUSU elections, one seat went to National Student Union of India (NSUI). Out of the total 1,23,246 eligible voters, 36.9 per cent cast their votes, while more than 17,000 students voted for NOTA.