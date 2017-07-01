CHANDIGARH: The dispirited Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab is waiting for its saviour Arvind Kejriwal to come calling. He will visit later this month to reorganise the moribund party structure. The party was recently embarrassed in the legislature during the Budget Session when the Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal hijacked its protests against the sand mafia.

Previously it had been humiliated in the state polls. Sources said Kejriwal plans to revive the party with a nine-layered pyramid topped by a state committee followed by zonal, district, constituency, municipal and village level units.

Party cells such as legal, NRI, RTI, farmers’ issues, industry and trade will be put in place. AAP will also get a Youth Wing and Cultural Wing in the state. Founder leaders and senior members, who left the party complaining of being ignored or sidelined, are being wooed back.

Barring one, the other 19 AAP lawmakers are first-timers.

The AAP chief had attracted ire for changing the party’s Punjab convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich alias Ghuggi, a famous comedian in the state, with Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann. This inflamed AAP’s Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly HS Phoolka, and party spokesman Sukhpal Singh Khaira quit his party post in protest.

In the session, the marshals had evicted AAP lawmakers, who ended up in hospital after a scuffle. MLA Pirmal Singh Khalsa lost his turban in the ruckus. It was SAD, which capitalised on this, while AAP could have converted the issue as an insult to Sikh religion.

Mann’s silence on the turban snatching issue has angered AAP cadres. They believe as state president, he could have helped the party plan its strategy during the Budget Session. Phoolka claims, “We are playing our role effectively. We’ve raised all the issues concerning the public in the recent Budget Session.’’ But the party’s stance is confusing observers.