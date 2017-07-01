NEW DELHI: The Department of Education (DoE) authorities seem to have a heart of stone. In a sheer display of insensitivity, in 2013, the department forced a blind teacher to check answer sheets without a reader’s assistance. Since then, 52-year-old Rakesh Kumar Gupta, vice-principal of a government school in New Seemapuri, and his wife, have been running from pillar to post to get compensation for the injustice done to him.

But much to his dismay, Delhi chief secretary MM Kutty recently suspended him for the delay made in checking of answer sheets in 2013, and forwarded the matter to vigilance department for inquiry. Vigilance later snubbed DoE for its insensitive behaviour. “DoE seems to be insensitive towards divyang teacher. The teacher is blind, but DoE didn’t provide him with a reader to evaluate answer sheets,” said the vigilance, seeking reply from DoE.

Even the situations have made his wife, Neelam Gupta, who has never been to a school, an expert in departmental affairs. Now, she helps him in drafting letters. On May 18, she wrote a letter to CM Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Anil Baijal seeking help, but got no response.

In October 2013, he was given answer sheets to check without a reader, which caused a delay in delivering the checked copies. “All these years, I was checking answer sheets with the help of a reader,” he said.

The tale of injustice doesn’t end here. In 2014, a total of 24 teachers, including Gupta got promoted. But of all these only Gupta got transfer orders also. He was transferred to a school in Shakti Nagar—20 km away from his existing school in J&K block of Old Seemapuri. This led him to move the court. Later, with court’s intervention, he was shifted to a school in New Seemapuri.

“School authorities and DoE were so indifferent that I had to move the Central Administrative Tribunal to get my address changed in the records,” he added. “Even, I was accused of harassing students and talking on phone while taking class.”

When contacted, Old Seemapuri school principal said, “Rakesh Gupta didn’t check copies in time, which was the reason for departmental proceedings against him. I can’t disclose the details.”