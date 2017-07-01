NEW DELHI: Septuagenarian Lekh Raj fought an uphill battle for three long years to prove that he wasn’t wrong. At an age when he should have been home resting, the 70-year-old would travel to Delhi from his village in Himachal Pradesh with the hope of getting his right—a refund of Rs 40, imposed on him as a penal charge in 2014.

The amount is not a princely sum, especially when it cost Lekh Raj Rs 400 one way to travel to Delhi each time to appear for the case at the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC).

Lekh Raj was allotted a house by the Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HPHUDA), which made him pay Rs 40 as penal charges for “not paying” the maintenance amount. He was threatened with disconnection of basic amenities such as water and sewerage connection if he failed to pay.

He approached the District Consumer Forum at Una, which dismissed the plea in 2016. He then appealed before the State Consumer Commission at Shimla, and again faced failure. Not one to lose hope, Lekh Raj approached the NCDRC. The Development Authority failed to justify before the forum the basis of charging Lekh Raj Rs 848 when the demand was for Rs 808.

Earlier this month, NCDRC asked HPHUDA to refund Rs 40 and ordered a compensation of Rs 5,000.

Lauding his efforts, NCDRC president Justice D K Jain said, “The case depicts a perfect example of an enlightened senior citizen who, undeterred by the insignificance of the quantum of the amount, is determined to pursue his cause to vindicate his stand against the high handedness and deficiency in service on the part of HPHUDA.”

“The revision petition is allowed, with a direction to the Development Authority to refund to the petitioner a sum of Rs 40 within four weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order. The petitioner shall also be entitled to costs, quantified at Rs 5,000,” ordered the panel.