NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Red Fort address on August 15, 2015, vowed to electrify 18,452 “dark” villages in the next 1,000 days—the deadline being May 1, 2018. On March 31 this year, the Ministry of Power—headed by Piyush Goyal—claimed that 13,028 (71 per cent) villages have been electrified.

Goyal seems on course to achieve the target much earlier. But the NITI Aayog is not pleased. It says, “The problem of electricity access didn’t improve appreciably”. While arguing for the basic approach in rural electrification, it said that households—not villages—should be the target of the government.

When the Prime Minister spoke, he had promised to light the homes of people in the electrified villages. But according to NITI Aayog, dark homes are missing Goyal’s attention. Quoting studies, the government’s policy think-tank said 304 million people in the rural areas are without electricity.

Union Minister of State for Power Piyush Goyal is seen as a doer in Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers. The universal electrification scheme of unelectrified villages across the country achieved its deadline a year ahead. But NITI Aayog, Modi’s eyes and ears, isn’t drawing a rosy picture for Goyal.

From the ramparts of the Red Fort in 2014, Modi had committed to electrify 18,452 powerless villages by 2019. Goyal stated in Parliament’s last session that 12,033 of 18,452 villages have been electrified and the rest would be done by May 2018. While launching the commemoration of three years of the NDA government at the Centre, the BJP went to town, listing villages’ electrification as one of its biggest achievements.

NITI Aayog busted these claims in a report, saying, “In spite of major strides made by schemes, including Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Jyoti Yojna, the problem of electricity access didn’t improve appreciably.”

The think-tank panel hit on the flaw in the ministry’s approach, saying, “An inherent challenge in the process is ensuring the coverage of households as opposed to only villages.” It argued that states with high electrification rates still have poor household electrification. NITI Aayog appears to have made a strong case that villages have been electrified, but only on paper, while large swathes of rural areas remain an oasis of darkness.

While articulating a course correction, NITI Aayog stated that 304 million people in India don’t have electricity. Quoting the findings of the 68th round of the National Sample Survey, the think-tank noted that over 26 per cent of rural households are in “the hapless state which shows an inclination towards kerosene”.

It also countered the popular belief that the “rural power supply is reckoned as a welfare activity, and not a commercial one”. “Rural people value electricity as much as anyone else, and are willing to pay reasonable tariffs. Studies have shown that the willingness to pay for reliable electricity in rural areas is high,” added the report. It suggested innovative solutions in billing by stressing that “many rural households are unable to pay bills in one go, as their earnings accrue in staggered manner”.

Recommending adoption of Direct Benefits Transfer, NITI Aayog reasoned that it will achieve twin goals of curbing wasteful consumption and deliver subsidy to the meritorious efficiently.

Suggesting setting

up of an Energy Access Fund, it called on the government to do away with the divide between BPL and above poverty line so that all can access electricity in rural areas. It added that the government should

also offer support to non-BPL households at a different rate.