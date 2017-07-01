NEW DELHI: To shed the tag of the biggest litigator in courts, the government is mooting an in-house mediation platform to cut down inter-ministerial litigations. The Ministry of Law and Justice wants to implement the online mediation platform developed by National Law School, Bengaluru, in association with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, to resolve consumer disputes quickly and easily. It was initially used for all consumer disputes related to e-commerce and was a great hit amongst consumers and sellers.

Under the system, once a complaint is lodged online, it is forwarded to the department concerned, and both ministries get 30 days to amicably negotiate and resolve it. If the negotiation fails, parties can opt for mediation, for which a neutral third party is appointed as arbitrator; a nodal officer or a panel of officers.

“We are considering this model to be used in resolving government disputes in a similar fashion and a decision will be taken at the earliest,” said a law ministry official.

The National Litigation Policy, which is in its final stages, also vouches for cutting down inter-departmental litigation.

“Cases that have lean chances of winning by the government need not be pursued. Pendency of cases in courts besides being burden upon public exchequer also diverts the government’s attention from meaningful governance,” the official added.

The government is also monitoring the centralised data, which is available online, wherein each ministry/department uploads details of cases pending in courts/tribunals and their status.