NEW DELHI: Five years ago, Congress stalwart Pranab Mukherjee had charted an independent course in the Presidential election. This time, his leading possible successor—NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind—is in contrast being hand-held by the BJP. While Mukherjee had also extensively campaigned with his own team of aides, Kovind continues to be guided by senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers to connect with legislators across the country.

“There’s a distinct contrast in how the outgoing President led his campaign by sending the message loud and clear that he will not be dependent on Congress strategists. Mukherjee was able to connect with leaders of most political parties on account of his vast experience at the forefront of Indian politics,” recalled a senior Congress leader.

Mukherjee polled 69 per cent votes in the electoral college. His associates rue that had the Congress informed BJP patriarch L K Advani about the choice before making it public, he may have fetched over 90 per cent votes.

Kovind, a political lightweight in comparison to Mukherjee, is heavily dependent on a team of BJP leaders, which is leading his Presidential campaign. “BJP national general secretary Bhupender Yadav has been entrusted by party chief Amit Shah to draw Kovind’s campaign programme in consultation with other leaders. Union Ministers Ananth Kumar and M Venkaiah Naidu are the other key strategists,” sources said, who added that leaders and ministers having influence in specific states have to shadow Kovind during his campaign.

Kovind is seeking to reach out to legislators of Opposition parties during his visits to states and is calling them on the phone to solicit their support.

While the Congress did not aim to draw political mileage from Mukherjee’s elevation to Rashtrapati Bhavan, BJP is making serious attempts to make Kovind a “People’s President” on the lines of late President APJ Abdul Kalam.

“Hundreds of people from across the country are meeting Kovind at his residence in the national capital. He is making himself available to all who are walking in. He is keen that the Rashtrapati Bhavan becomes more accessible to the common men,” said a BJP functionary.

The BJP, which was counting on 48 per cent votes in the electoral college in the Presidential election earlier, now has an assured support of 65 per cent voters. “Our extensive campaign with Kovind will ensure that he’ll fetch much more than 65 per cent votes,” said a BJP national general secretary.