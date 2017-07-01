New Delhi: In a boost for the e-courts project, the Ministry of Law and Justice will send a delegation of judicial officers from the subordinate judiciary to the USA to understand the proceedings and workings of the courts there. The judges would be sent to University of California in Berkeley, US, for training this year under the change management module of the project.

The e-courts project is one of the five top-most Central mission projects of India. In past two years, `568 crore has been released for the computerisation of courts. “In order to cut down case pendency in trial courts, the judges must k now how to make better use of technology. This is a basic requirement in a judge. Hence, sending them abroad to get trained will only enhance their skills,” said a ministry official.

Apart from this, Indian judges, too, would train their Bangladeshi counterparts on alternative methods of dispute redressal mechanism, mediation centres, and benefits of computerisation of courts.

The training will be held this month wherein 1,500 Bangladeshi judges would be trained in batches at the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal. A separate module has been prepared for them. “The training will be for all judicial officers working in lower courts, and 30 judges will participate in the two-week-long session. Ten such sessions will be held every year,” said a ministry official.

The development comes months after a MoU

was signed between the two neighbouring countries during Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India.

“Though Indian and Bangladeshi laws are slightly different in approach, it is often observed that Bangladeshi judges extensively cite Supreme Court of India rulings in their verdicts. This is also the reason

why the Indian judiciary does not find it difficult to train them,” added the ministry official.