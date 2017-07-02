LUCKNOW: When the BJP didn’t announce a CM candidate in the run-up to the UP polls, the joke was that PM Narendra Modi would double up as the CM as well. The wisecrack is turning out to be true. The latest in the series of signs how the Centre is hand-holding the Yogi Adityanath government has come up in the form of the appointment of Rajive Kumar as the Chief Secretary.

Kumar was repatriated before completing his deputation at the Centre, where he was Secretary Shipping for three years and is one of the most trusted bureaucrats of the PM. Sources say he was chosen for being a non-controversial officer with an impeccable track record and a go-getter who can implement Modi’s development model in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Kumar is said to have an excellent rapport with the PM’s principal secretary Nripendra Mishra as well.

“While CM Yogi Adityanath has started off well, taking many pro-active measures on governance, he lacks administrative experience. A veteran officer on the top with briefing from the PMO will be a big help for him,” says a senior official. The brief for Kumar is to tackle two key issues—implementation of GST and improving law and order.

According to sources, Kumar was not Adityanath’s original choice for the top post in UP. He had sent a list of his choices to the Centre, but as the officers were not keen to return to their parent cadre, Adityanath had to continue with Rahul Bhatnagar till the Centre rounded up Kumar for the job.

Right after Adityanath’s swearing in, Principal Secretary in the PMO, Nripendra Mishra, was in Lucknow to advise the new CM about officers he should have on key posts. “The Centre is in a hurry as the next big test is just two years away and Modi wants to do an encore,” says a BJP leader.

How much the Centre is playing a big brother to the BJP government in UP can be gauged from the fact that the PM sent a full-fledged Planning Commission team led by Deputy Chairman Arvind Panagariya, to Lucknow to understand developmental issues and find solutions for them. “It also drew a roadmap to implement BJP’s Sankal Patra (manifesto) in toto before the party goes to the people again in two years to seek their support,” says an official privy to the meetings.

Also, Adityanath was not allowed to have his choice of principal secretary. He had reportedly requested for Awanish Awasthi, who was on Central deputation, for the job. Although Awasthi was repatriated, he was not given made the CM’s principal secretary, apparently on the Centre’s advice. Finally, after remaining without a Principal Secretary for over two months, Adityanath got one in S P Goyal, again a trusted man of the PMO.

The PM is keeping a close watch on Adityanath’s government’s functioning and keeps sending his ministers as his emissaries to guide the UP dispensation of how to go about the governance.