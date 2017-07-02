NEW DELHI: Thousands avail Metro services each day making it Delhi’s lifeline. Despite the claim of tight security measures to keep commuters safe, its premises are infested by crimes. Consider this: A theft occurs every 45 minutes.

Compared to the previous year, 2017 alone has seen a rise of 120 per cent theft cases. Till June 15, as many as 5,500 cases have been registered. And what is perhaps more baffling, is that despite ample CCTV coverage and 24X7 CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) presence, a whopping 98 per cent cases remain unsolved.

Both CISF and Delhi Police pass the buck on to the other. While the CISF maintains that they have been giving information to the cops, the police say that they are short on manpower. Needless to say, it is the commuter who suffers.

“Metro stations are equipped with CCTVs and we are responsible for securing the Metros but still the Delhi Police has managed to solve only two per cent of the cases. We have been giving information but they rarely work on our information,” a senior CISF official said.

A senior Delhi Police official maintains that due to extreme shortage of the staff, it has become very tough to investigate all the cases.

“In 14 police stations, we have just 220 personnel to enforce law and order in Delhi Metros. At a time only 5-7 staff remain in the police station to investigate the case, attend to the complainant, and take action on calls,” a senior Delhi Police official responsible for the Delhi Metro said.

According to the police, Rajiv Chowk alone has witnessed more than a 1,000 cases of thefts in 160 days. Ironically, the station has the maximum number of CCTV cameras installed. According to the police, last year almost eight gangs (mostly women) operated in the Metro. It has been found that roughly six more gangs have started operations since.

“These gangs used to earlier work in a group of five-odd members. One could easily spot them due to the way they would dress. Now they have taken to sporting western attire and work in smaller groups of two or so. This is making it easier for them to mingle with the commuters,” the senior Delhi Police official said.

“At present there are more than a dozen such gangs operating in Delhi. They often target women carrying expensive phones or women travelling with kids as it becomes very easy to divert them. They normally operate between Jahangirpuri and Nehru Place,” he added.