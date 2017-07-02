NEW DELHI: The Delhi University had published an advertisement for appointment of teachers after a decade, but the recent proposal of its roster monitoring committee, if implemented, will make the advertisement null and void. This will in turn decrease the chances of general category candidates getting job in the varsity.

Out of the total 5,500 positions of teachers lying vacant in the varsity, 4,035 are reserved for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes and Persons with Disabilities.

The proposal of the committee constituted by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi has recommended that to fill the shortfall, the seats reserved under these categories should be filled.

“The remaining 1,465 seats will again be divided into four reserved categories and the general category,” the proposal said.

The new proposal will be discussed in the next executive council meeting of the varsity that is expected to be held on July 3.

The varsity had published an advertisement to fill 3,000 posts in the university. But if the proposal is finalised, the varsity will have to again advertise for filling over 4,000 posts under the reserved categories, thus delaying the hiring.

P D Sahare, nominee member of the roster monitoring committee, “As per the proposal, the varsity will have to fill existing vacant post to meet the shortfall. Though it will delay the hiring process, colleges will write a corrigendum and can prepare a fresh roster.”