Playing it Safe

The Army has put the safety catch on it’s Public Relation Officers (PROs). The over-cautious force has directed all PROs to not to speak beyond the scripted lines on any issue during media briefings and not to answer any questions.

All for Free Speech

Upset with the regular court proccedings, Delhi High Court has formulated a committee headed by acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal to regulate it and has raised questions on why and how free speech would be regulated.

34 lakh Central government and 14 lakh defence staffers will benefit from the pay hike by the

7th Pay Commission, which will cost the government `30,748 crore annually

Uma for Turkish Irrigation Tips

Water resources minister Uma Bharti is seeking expertise from Turkey to help in sharing tips for irrigation in Bundelkhand as she believes climatic conditions in Istanbul and Bundelkhand are similar. However, her ministry officials are not convinced about Bharti's choice.

Rs 52,000 crore is the debt that national carrier Air India is in, forcing the Central government to approve its privatisation

Thinking Fresh

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu is known for his bonhomie with bureaucrats. He hosted a farewell at his residence on Friday for three secretaries of his ministries, who have either retired or transferred. Naidu urged the 100 babus present to think fresh to live up to the expectations of PM Narendra Modi.

Tooth & Nail

“Women terrorists cut off private parts of security personnel and took it with them. They had no complaint against their hands, heads or legs, they took the parts against which they had a complaint.”

-Azam Khan, Samajwadi Party leader

“He is discouraging (soldiers) by calling them rapists. He is abusing India…. Why doesn’t he be charged with blasphemy and imprisoned? If he has so much problem with India, why doesn’t he go to Pakistan?”

-Amar Singh, expelled Samajwadi Party leader