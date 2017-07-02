CHANDIGARH: The highest temporal seat of Sikhs, Akal Takht, has called a meeting of the five high priests in July to take a decision on Sikhs in Italy wearing blunt and harmless kirpans (daggers) made from flexible material, which bends when it comes in contact with anything.

In May, Italy banned Sikhs from wearing kirpans in the country. Now, an Italian manufacturer has made a special one with flexible material which aren’t be used as a weapon.

Baptised Sikhs have to keep five physical symbols—kesh (uncut hair), kara (bracelet), kanga (comb), kaccha (cotton underwear) and kirpan.

The new kirpan has been given to Jathedar (high priest) of Akal Takht Gurbachan Singh for his approval. In May, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had said it will approach the International Court of Justice and challenge the order of Italian Supreme Court. SGPC has taken up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to intervene to take it up with their Italian counterparts.

“No one can be injured by this Italian kirpan,” said Singh. “We’ll call a meeting of Sikh organisations, including Damdami Takshal, representatives of Nihangs (Sikh warriors) and saints and take their views on this new kirpan.”