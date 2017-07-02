KOCHI: After questioning for around 13 hours last week, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is yet to ascertain the role of Mollywood actor Dileep in connection with the abduction and rape of an actress in Kochi four months ago.

The SIT team is yet to take any action on Dileep’s complaint, where he said that the main accused Pulsar Suni had attempted to blackmail him. Meanwhile, Suni had approached the Kakkanad District Jail authorities with a request to change his counsel. His application will be forwarded to the court by July first week. From now, DGP Lokanath Behera and ADGP Sandhya will jointly monitor the case.