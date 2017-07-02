MUMBAI: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray seems to have cultivated a newfound love for rural Maharashtra. Recently he toured four districts of Marathwada in a single day. In the last couple of months too he had visited parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada.

Political circles are abuzz that the Sena chief is trying to take credit for the crop loan waiver. Some also claim that he is testing the party organisation. Not long ago Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the state might go in for mid-term polls. This has widenend the divide between the Sena and BJP, and Uddhav, sources said, is doing his best to drum up support.

During Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections last year, party workers wanted Uddhav to travel to these areas. They hoped that his tours in the region would help the party better its tally in the polls.

However, Uddhav avoided travelling. Even when he travelled, he did so under strict restrictions. He used to visit only one town and that too with only one public programme a day.

While BJP leaders, especially Chief Minister Devednra Fadnavis, were zip-zapping across the state addressing four public rallies a day at times. Leaders from the Congress and the NCP were also touring tirelessly. The difference reflected in the election results.

Last month Uddhav travelled to the western Vidarbha towns of Akola and Buldana. He also travelled to Amravati and Shegaon earlier this month. This week, he was at Aurangabad on Monday and travelled to Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani and Jalna on Thursday.

Both Vidarbha and Marathwada were Sena strongholds that have shifted to the BJP in past few years. Parbhani, in Marathwada, had been a Sena stronghold for a long time. But, BJP got more seats in the corporation this time. This woke up the Sena leadership to look into Marathwada that returns 46 MLAs to the state Assembly.

Uddhav travelled with all party office bearers in the region to meet farmers and grass-root party workers. He addressed public rallies and conducted meetings. He also raised issues of cases filed against farmers during the recent agitation and that of the land acquisition for the CM’s pet project - “Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Corridor”.

It remains to be seen whether this is the change that the party needed or a last ditch attempt to save Sena.