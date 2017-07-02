PALAKKAD (KERALA): Safety is given a serious thought often at the cost of precious lives. The call for protecting rail commuters got louder after the gruesome rape and murder of 23-year-old Soumya six years ago.

Now, here is good news for those travelling alone by train. Help is just a tap away as the Railways is all set to launch a one-touch solution mobile app. “At present, a passenger has to dial 182 to alert the Railway Protection Force,” said Chokka Raghuveer, Palakkad Divisional Security Commissioner and one of the masterminds of the mobile app.

Therefore, this app will act as a handy tool for instant alert. It will automatically alert 182 and provide details like the location of the passenger, the train and coach numbers as well as the mobile phone number. The control room will immediately contact the passenger and alert the RPF personnel at the nearest station or the officers in the train,” he said.