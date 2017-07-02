Maharashtra

Congress ‘Mukt’ Rane

Rumours about former CM Narayan Rane joining the BJP got a new life last week during the ceremony for widening of the Mumbai-Goa highway—posters and banners put up by him had no mention of the Congress. The event also marked his first appearance with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray after Rane left the party 10 years ago. That led to rumours of his ghar wapsi. When asked, a BJP leader quipped, “Now that Rane too has become Congress mukt, let’s see in which direction he moves.”

Raj in Action

A couple of months after being embarassed over lack of connect with the party organisation, MNS president Raj Thackeray has taken stern action against its inactive heavyweight leaders. He had planned a series of organisational meetings, but before they were over, Thackeray sacked some zonal heads in Mumbai who belonged to one faction and replaced them with those from another faction. Will this lead to bigger action or die out like several of Raj’s initiatives is the question nobody can answer.

Chhattisgarh

Why Celebrate Naxalism, asks Chhattisgarh DIG

DIG Ratanlal Dangi deployed in the strife-torn Kanker district of Chhattisgarh has released an audio clip asking Naxals for one reason to celebrate 50 years of their movement. “The occasion is acclaimed when you actually achieved nothing what you had intended. What have you done for the poor tribals in the last four decades. You began this movement with Jal Jangal Jameen (water, forest, land) 50 years ago. Is killing innocents your exalted aim? Are you celebrating to keep the upcoming generation illiterate by blasting the schools and the children malnourished by demolishing angadwadi centres?” he asked in the audio clip.

Punjab

PM’s Wooden Chest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a wooden chest to US President Donald Trump. Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India (CCICI) claims it was made by their artist Shammi Lal at their workshop and designed by national certificate holder Ashok Jain. However, Hoshairpur-based artisan Rupan Matharu said it was made by him and his son Kamaljit and was supplied to CCICI last year.

Hearing Problem

While Akali Dal legislators called Assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh “Gooda-KP” in the budget session, Lok Insaf Party MLA Balwinder Singh Bains termed him “deaf”. But whenever first-time MLA Kuldeep Vaid of the Congress got up to ask a question or raise a point in the House, he started with “Good morning Speaker”.