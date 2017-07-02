In accordance with the Supreme Court’s ruling, around 1,900 liquor outlets in Karnataka either shut down or went dry on Saturday.

BENGALURU: In accordance with the Supreme Court’s ruling, around 1,900 liquor outlets in Karnataka either shut down or went dry on Saturday. According to Joint Commissioner of Excise Department Rajendra Prasad, Bengaluru alone houses around 644 outlets. Apart from the owners of these outlets, the rule will also affect staff members.

Albert Tangling (33), a senior bartender at Sherlock’s pub in Koramangala, says: “There aren’t many bartending jobs available. And if I go into any other profession like stewarding, all my experience in this field will go waste. Also, I won’t be paid as much as what I’m getting now.”

Finding alternate jobs might be even more difficult for DJs, as each pub usually employs only one or two of them. And when there’s no alcohol being served, it doesn’t make sense for pubs to have DJ, due to which DJs are also in danger of losing their jobs. Sadanand S Pattanshetti, who works as a DJ at Boozy Griffin, says: “There are few vacancies and places which won’t serve alcohol, even if they’re open, won’t have DJs playing music.”

The manager of Happy Brew, another affected pub, said the Karnataka government did not act as quickly as other state governments. The state government is looking at a revenue shortfall of about `8,000 crore due to the closure of bars and pubs on and near state highways.

“The respective district administrations have conducted a land survey. Approximately 50 per cent of licence holders are under threat of closure. This means that the government stands to lose about `8,000 crore in revenue,’’ a senior Excise official said.

According to official sources, last year they have collected `16,480 crore in excise revenue of which 33 per cent is from Bengaluru alone. “Close to 40 per cent of the revenue comes from outlets that are located on highways that pass through Bengaluru,’’ the official said.