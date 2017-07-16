Home The Sunday Standard

IAS officer to study status of ‘absent’ toilet equipment in Delhi

The Ministry of Urban Development has written to municipal bodies in Delhi to expedite installation of digital feedback system for monitoring cleanliness in public toilets.

RAIPUR : The Ministry of Urban Development has written to municipal bodies in Delhi to expedite installation of digital feedback system for monitoring cleanliness in public toilets. The project falls under the flagship Swachh Bharat Mission of the Centre.

A report on the same has to be presented before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for which a 2015 batch IAS officer has been deputed at the urban development ministry for a span of three months. The IAS officer is supposed to study implementation of the system in Delhi and NCR. Ironically, the implementation is yet to be completed.

“It is expressly desired that the project be completed within the timeframe, preferable by the end of August,” said the letter issued by the ministry to the Delhi municipal bodies. The ministry had proposed to implement the system about one and a half months ago.

An official said that the installation involves making a map-based dashboard so that feedback could be communicated promptly to the officials concerned. “Map-based dashboard consists of complex data compiling and takes time. The company has been shortlisted for the project and installation will begin in the next few weeks,” said an official.Puneet Goyal, commissioner, south MCD, said, “The process will be completed within four to six weeks.”

Why Digi Feedback?

The ministry of urban development has said that urban local bodies are responsible for maintenance of public toilets located in establishments like market places, petrol pumps, malls, commercial 
complexes etc.

