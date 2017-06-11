Dining with dynasties. Fares from royalty

Ayesha Singh By

A 10-week splendorous gastronomic journey has commenced at the The Pavilion at ITC Maurya. It’s equally rare too, as uncommon recipes from the princely kitchens of Kangra, Bhainsrorgarh, Rampur, Kashmir, Rampur, Salar Jung and Sailana, are showcasing their erstwhile heritage to this modern day restaurant, one dynasty at a time. The food is no ordinary fare. True to their essence, they epitomise the time they belonged to with grandeur.

The Royal Kitchens food fair keeps up with the hotel’s ‘Responsible Luxury’ initiative through which forgotten grains and lesser known cuisines, especially regional, are brought back to conscience.

We spoke to one such nobility, Akshraj Jodha, the 14th descendant of Rao Akheraj of Akheraj, that lies between Marwar and Mewar. The fascinating story of how marriage alliances influenced food, and its subsequent evolution, put the food trajectory of these places in perfect perspective.

“Both royal houses took food very seriously. The meat, back then, was game meat, which has now become illegal. Besides that component, everything else is the same,” he says. Try the Amla Murgh and Hara Maans if you decide to give this a try. Available from June 16-18.

On June 11, you have the Salar Jung displaying their recipes. Comparatively speaking, they have always given importance to healthy eating, a thing absent in the otherwise rich dynastic food. We’re informed that begums of the family would sit with hakims to understand the correlation between food and health.

Kangra comes in with its Mukundwadi, Mithdee (made of boondi, bread crumbs...) and more, from June 23-25.

June 30 to July 2, The Pavilion fronts the robust legacy of Kashmiri goodness through Mirchi Gosht and Tabakh Maaz. Welcome the whiff of cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and saffron as you pick up a plate to taste regal preparations.

Next, the tables turn around to welcome a 15 gun-salute princely state of British India, Rampur, from July 7-9. Must have the Rampuri fish and Bonga Nihari.

In the end, you have the Bhainsrorgarh experience from July 14-16, with Makai ke Kan and a lot more.

Being hungry never felt so royally delicious.